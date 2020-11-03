Funeral services and burial are to be held in Vancouver, Washington; arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville.
Lola Mae Taylor, 87, died Saturday, Oct. 31 (2020) at Centerton.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1933, in Denver, Arkansas, to Charles Braswell and Elzie (Butler) Ferguson.
Lola enjoyed her family, cooking, playing the organ, reading the Bible, yoga, going on walks and drinking tea. She also loved snow skiing and going to the Pacific Northwest coast.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James Taylor; daughter, Carol Li; and brother, Gene Braswell.
Lola is survived by her husband, Joe Erwin, of Green Forest; son, John Taylor, of South Dakota; two daughters, Linda Powell, of Centerton, and Karen Taylor, of Beaverton, Oregon; two sisters, Charlene Jenkins, of Green Forest, and Ray Ann Worley, of Berryville; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of loving friends.
Funeral services and burial are to be held in Vancouver, Washington.
Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bentonville.
Condolences at eptingfuneralhome.webs.com .
Commented