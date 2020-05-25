Lonnie White

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at First Baptist Church of Bellefonte.
Lonnie went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22 (2020).
She was born July 19, 1945, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Dwight and Ruby Shideler. She married the love of her life, Ron, on June 8, 1963. She was a retired CNA who loved her patients dearly.
Lonnie fought through many health battles with relentless strength. She enjoyed being a wonderful mother to her daughter, spending time with her neighbor, Tammi Savage, whom she loved so very much, and babysitting her precious neighbor's dogs. She loved her church family at First Baptist Church of Bellefonte. She will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dwight and Ruby Shideler; a brother, Roy Shideler; a sister, Dorothy Shideler; and her soulmate, Ron, her husband.
She is survived by her only child, Kristy White Clayborn, of Harrison; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, George and Florence Thexton and Marvin and Dorothy Myrick, of Kansas City, Kansas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at First Baptist Church of Bellefonte with Brother Mark Enloe officiating.
