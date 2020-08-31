Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.
Lonzo Lavaughn “Lon” Bryant, age 74, of Valley Springs, passed away Friday, Aug. 28 (2020) at home.
He was born in Valley Springs on Feb. 21, 1946, the son of Hersel and Lexie (McGlasson) Bryant.
Lon was drafted into the military in 1964 at the age of 18, and served his country in the U.S. Navy for 21 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran and received many medals and commendations during his military career, including a National Defense Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal with Gold Star, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Vietnam Service Medal and many others. He retired from the Navy in 1984, at the rank of AWCS (Aviation Anti-Submarine Warfare Operator Senior Chief Petty Officer).
After retirement, he returned to Harrison to raise his family. He spent several years working at Beacon Tire and Pace Industries.
Lon enjoyed hunting, fishing and vegetable and flower gardening. He loved spending time with his family. Lon was very outgoing and friendly, and he could do anything he set his mind to. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Lena Chisum Bryant and a caring and devoted father to his children and grandchildren.
Lon was very family oriented and loved his family beyond measure and he will be missed by all who loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hersel and Lexie Bryant; his father and mother-in-law, John and Goldie Chisum; and his brother-in-law, James Watkins.
Lon is survived by his wife, Lena Bryant; his children and their spouses, Evan and Lea Ann Bryant and Renee and Jesse York; his grandchildren, Alexis Bryant, Liam York, Starlet York and Westin Bryant; his brother, J.B. Bryant and wife Kathy; his sisters, Glenna Jo Mallard and husband Jim and Sherlene Watkins; his sisters-in-law their spouses, Joyce and Devoe Campbell, Loretta and Gary Jones, Annetta and Jerry Pelt and Melinda and Dennis Smith. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison, with Pastor Carl Garvin officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Brad Bryant, Brent Bryant, Liam York, Kevin Villines, Randy Campbell and Nelson Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Westin Bryant, Tim Vines, Dr. Kenneth Collins, Stephen Bryant and the VP22 Squadron.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Due to COVID-19 all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Commented