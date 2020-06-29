Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at the funeral home.
Cora Loretta Eddings, 67, of Marble Falls, passed away Saturday, June 27 (2020) at home.
The daughter of Virgil and Vada (Edmonson) Payne was born at Harrison, on June 5, 1953.
Known by all of her family and friends as “Sissy,” Loretta was a hard worker and enjoyed sewing and knitting. In her younger years, she enjoyed camping, 4-wheeler riding and going to the river. She loved her family and was unselfish, always putting others needs ahead of her own. Her family turned to her for help with their problems and advice and they loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doyal Eddings; a brother, Carl Payne; and stepsons, Wayne, Jim and Paul Eddings.
Loretta is survived by her sons, Kevin Eddings and Justin Eddings; daughters, Tamra Stuart and Caylee Eddings; step-children, Kenneth Eddings and Linda Eddings; three sisters, Ellen Wynn, Vickie Britt and Kathy Allen; several grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral beginning at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Justin Eddings, Kurtis Payne, Michael Paul Eddings, Todd Allen, John Bartlow and James Paul.
Honorary pallbearers are Eddie Paul and Zach Kroamer.
