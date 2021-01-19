Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan.23, at Faith Baptist Chapel, Valley Springs; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
On Friday, Jan. 15 (2021) Lorna Lavonne Fuls, loving wife, mother of two, grandmother of five, and great-grandmother of two, passed away at age 75.
Lorna was born on Feb. 20, 1945, in Newton, Kansas, to John and Helen Janzen. On June 23, 1963, Lorna married her loving husband of 56 years, Alvin Fuls. They raised and adopted two young children: Stephanie and Stephen.
Lorna had many passions in life. She loved to garden, work puzzles, read, and loved her cats. Living for the Lord was an important part of her life. She had a love for her grandchildren that ran so deeply, that anyone who knew Lorna knew how caring, loving, and supporting she could be.
Lorna had an amazing support system that included her husband, Alvin Fuls; daughter, Stephanie Cooper; and grandkids, Amanda Hall (Western), Charles Cox, and their kids, Carter and Braxten.
Lorna will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at The Faith Baptist Chapel, 9708 Rally Hill Road in Valley Springs, officiated by Pastor Rodney Stromlund. Condolences can be left at: www.DiamondStateCremation.com .
