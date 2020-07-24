Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri; a Celebration of Life is planned for a later time in Cherokee, Kansas.
Lorrie Ann Parrish, age 67, of Western Grove, passed away Monday, July 19 (2020) at her home with family nearby.
She entered this life March 15, 1953, in Santa Barbara, California, the daughter of Alfred Parrish, of California, and the late Mildred (Burak) Parrish. She is survived by her significant other of seven years, Richard Deckard, of Western Grove.
Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later time in Cherokee, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (www.wolfeducation.org).
Commented