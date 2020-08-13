Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Oak Lane Freewill Baptist Church in Harrison; arrangements with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Louetta Ruby Pettis, 80, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020).
The daughter of Loyd and Ruby (Scott) Qualls was born at Snowball, on June 16, 1940.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Pettis, and children, Johnny and Jimmy Flippo and Sabrina Sparks.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Oak Lane Freewill Baptist Church in Harrison.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Commented