Arrangements were with Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville, Mo.
U.S. Army veteran Louis “Lou” D. Richardson, 86, passed away March 17 (2020).
The son of the late Roy L. Richardson and Dorothy J. (Smith) Richardson was born July 29, 1933. He was the beloved husband of Phyllis (Magness) Richardson, of Wentzville, Missouri, and is survived by his two sons, Terry Richardson and Jeffery Richardson and brother, Doug Richardson.
Memorial contributions may be made payable to First Baptist Church of Wentzville Missions in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.
