Private graveside service will take place at a later date; arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Louis Ray Breedlove, of Marble Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 19 (2019) at his home. He was 63 years old.
The son of Louis Riley and Adith (Martin) Breedlove was born on Jan. 12, 1956, in Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include three sons, Kevin, Kristopher and Keith Breedlove; seven brothers, Troy, Jim, Mike, Roger, Billy, Kenneth and Allen Breedlove; two sisters, Carolyn Hensley and Marilyn Crow; and eight grandchildren.
Private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Commented