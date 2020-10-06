Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Dees Cemetery near Bellefonte, under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Louise Fitchue, age 77, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1 (2020) at Rolling Hills Care Center in Catoosa, Oklahoma.
The daughter of David and Mary Ellen (Dees) Wallis was born at Conway, on June 8, 1943.
She was a small business owner in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she specialized in mastectomy supplies before retiring to Omaha. She was a member of the Oklahoma Better Business Bureau.
Louise enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, flower gardening, especially cox combs. She loved nature, feeding and watching wildlife, particularly hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Rex Fitchue; brothers, David Harold and Bobby Gene; and sisters, Barbara Evelyn Burton, Betty Ellen Bailey and Myrna Inez Wallis.
Louise is survived by her son, David Ray Johnson, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two daughters, April Rose Wilkens, of McLoud, Oklahoma, and Mary Louise Ross, of Catoosa, Oklahoma; a brother, Edward Riley Wallis, of Olvey; a sister, Linda Hazel Saterlee, of Harrison; three grandchildren, Amanda Louise Ross, Grant Cole Ross and Eric Hunter Wilkens; a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Wilkens; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by her life-long friends, Paul and Judy Dart, who have been there for her throughout her and Joe Rex’s lives, always helping them and loving them.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Dees Cemetery near Bellefonte, under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison with Pastor Heath Kirkpatrick officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
