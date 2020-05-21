Lowell Marvin Morton

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date; arrangements are with Greenlawn Funeral Home North in Springfield, Mo.
Lowell M. Morton, beloved husband and father, was called to sing bass in the Lord’s choir and catch bass on those heavenly lakes on Monday, May 18 (2020).
God determined without a doubt that he was “a keeper.”
Born to Virgil and Eleanor (Nicholas) Morton on April 23, 1937, he served in the U.S. Army and was a long-standing member of the Moose Lodge. He was a board member of the Alpena Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Alpena United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie M. Morton; sons, Eric Morton and Timothy Ferguson; daughters, Tina R. Ferguson, Tammy S. Raley and Liza Ozment; sisters, Madge Rice and Mary Keith; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and a plethora of dear friends, all of whom he greatly cherished.
He never met a stranger and will be dearly missed.
The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to Brandon Keith (nephew) and Pastor Mike Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Morton Family and are being accepted at Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 3506 North National Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date due to the COVID-19 social distancing.
