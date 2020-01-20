Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home.
Loyce Ann Baldwin, 73, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18 (2020) at home.
The daughter of Robert and Annie (Oldaker) Humble was born April 28, 1946, at Hobbs, New Mexico. She is survived by her children, Dianne Wright, Cheryl Martin and John Sterling Lewis.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Legacy Hospice, 702 North Main Street, Suite A, Harrison, AR 72601.
