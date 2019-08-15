Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Western Grove Cemetery.
Loyna Lou Hudson-Nesbit was born Oct. 30, 1928, at St. Joe and passed away Dec. 20, 2018.
She was the daughter of Orban and Elizabeth Sanders Hudson. Loyna worked at Fence Rail Clothing Store in Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Carl E. Hudson; and one sister, Marilyn S. Whitaker.
She is survived by one sister, Kathy Larkins; two daughters, Gwen Young-Cracraft and Cheri Nesbit -Haro; son, William Nesbit; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
