Lucille Dye

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville, with interment at Keesee Cemetery, in Monarch, near Yellville; casket will be open one hour prior to the service at noon.
Lucille Caviness Dye, age 96 of Yellville, passed away Thursday Oct. 1 (2020) in Harrison.
Lucille was born Feb. 2, 1924, in Lead Hill, to Eliza (Yakley) and Everett Caviness. As a child she survived polio and attended school through the 10th grade. She married in 1941 and had two children, Everett Ray Holtsclaw and Carolyn Holtsclaw Graham. After the war, the young couple left Arkansas and travelled the west coasts of Oregon, Washington and California, looking for opportunity and work finally settling in southern California where she lived a happy life as a wife, homemaker and mother. When her children were grown, she suddenly found herself divorced and quickly gained employment, a new life and work at Capitol Records.
In her nearly 20-year career there, she worked her way up and retired as chief inspector for Capitol Records. She was very proud of her time there. Some of the perks of the job were free records, literally “off the press,” promotional materials and of course, meeting a variety of famous recording artists and musicians in the Capitol family. She had the chance to meet the Beatles whom she described “as very polite young boys in snappy suits but with sloppy long hair” as well as Judy Garland and Nat “King” Cole.
Always making the annual trip back home to visit her beloved kin and the Ozarks of her youth, she was very happy to retire in Yellville, to care for her mother until her death. After being single nearly 40 years, she found love again late in life. She enjoyed 17 years of happy marriage to Howard Dye where they lived in Mountain Home until his death in 2018.
She was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed going to church, gardening and as a child of the Great Depression always kept a “victory garden” well into her 90s. She remained active and enjoyed cooking. She could still whip up a fried chicken dinner with the fixins in under 30 minutes. If she knew you we’re coming, you could expect her diet-busting “earthquake cake” for dessert. She loved her family, and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Kelley Traylor and great-great-grandson, Bjorn Traylor in her final years. She most recently braved the pandemic with mask and plenty of Lysol to visit with her college bound, great-grandson, Maximus Lopez, a recent graduate of Valley Springs High School of whom she was very proud.
Lucille is survived by her five grandchildren, Dennis Traylor, Kelley Traylor and Steve Lopez, all of Harrison, Heather Noble, of Berryville, and Kristie Holtsclaw, of Sun City, California; seven great-grandchildren, Austin Traylor, Jade Branning, Maximus Lopez, Chloe Noble, of Arkansas, and Rudy, Vincent and Samuel Adams, all of California; and three great-great-grandchildren, Bjorn Traylor, Jayda Branning.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eliza and Everett Caviness; her five sisters, Jewell, Mildred, Gladys, Almie and Opal; two brothers, Denver and Virgil Caviness; her two children, Everett Ray Holtsclaw and Carolyn Holtsclaw Graham; a granddaughter, Connie Holtsclaw; and great-grandson, Hunter Branning.
Memorials may be made to Keesee Cemetery c/o Pat Owens, 200 MC 2061, Yellville, AR 72687.
Memories of Lucille and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com./yellville .
