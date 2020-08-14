A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Pyatt City Park; arrangements are by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Lucille E. Royal, age 91, of Pyatt, passed away Thursday Aug. 13 (2020) at her home.
Lucille was born on Dec. 13, 1928, in Pyatt, to the late Chester and Cora E. (Potts) Patton. She was the wife of the late Russell Royal.
Memorials may be made to Davidson Cemetery Association.
