Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bruno Cemetery.
Lucy Dell Pyle, 88, of Bruno, died Monday, Feb. 3 (2020) at Harrison.
She was born July 3, 1931, at Bruno, the daughter of Clarence R. and Lou McEntire Adams.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Obed “Junior” Pyle.
