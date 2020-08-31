Lyle H. Middleton

Services were conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava, Missouri.
Lyle Middleton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 25 (2020) at The Maples in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 91.
He was born in Boone County in 1929.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Jessie (Matlock) Middleton, and his older brothers Jack, Quentin (Nellie) and Leland (Christine).
Lyle married Judy Bowman on Aug. 19, 1953, and they had two children. Judy passed away in 1994. Lyle is survived by his children, Gina (Kirk) Clinkingbeard, of Ava, Missouri, and Kerry (Jennifer) Middleton, of Edina, Minnesota. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Kyle (fiancée, Emma Kidd) Clinkingbeard and Jack and Andrea Middleton.
Lyle was a public school teacher in southwest Missouri for more than 30 years. He coached basketball at Hurley and Ozark, followed by Glendale and Kickapoo high schools in Springfield.
He was a two-sport athlete from 1949 to 19 53 at Arkansas State Teachers College (now the University of Central Arkansas), excelling in basketball and track. He earned a master’s degree from Drury College.
Lyle was a devout Christian who taught his kids to love the Lord and follow Jesus. He was the consummate family man – a loving husband who passionately supported his kids and grandkids in every endeavor. He loved traveling with his family, especially if it involved camping and long driving trips that started at 5 a.m.
Lyle had many loyal friends who fondly enjoyed his sharp wit. He was kind to strangers, comfortably conversing with anyone about anything.
Lyle valued education. He followed current events and politics closely and was a student of history. He enjoyed lively debates about political issues but never made it personal or nasty.
He was a steadfast fan of the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, enduring far more heartbreaks than triumphs over seven decades. In his later years, Lyle was a proud, doting grandfather who took great joy in spending time with (and bragging about) Kyle, Jack and Andrea.
He will be missed by many, but Lyle had a blessed life and is in a better place now.
He was laid to rest next to Judy in a private ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 29.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Omaha Cemetery Association, 14727 Old Springfield Road, Omaha, AR 72662.
Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com .
