Lyle Leroy Taffar Sr., age 85, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The son of Leroy and Bessie (Davis) Taffar was born in West Plains, Missouri, on Nov. 30, 1935. Lyle moved to Harrison in 1967 and had worked at Pace as a machine operator for over 15 years before he retired.
He loved fishing and being on the lake, and he also enjoyed gardening. Lyle loved his family and his grandchildren tremendously.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Tori Bess Taffar.
Lyle is survived his wife, Leona Belle Taffar, of 52 years; eight children, Ray Taffar (Penny), Ralph Taffar (Daisy), Lyle Taffar Jr. (Regina), Mike Pratt (Mary), Tim Pratt, Randy Pratt, Renee Hunt and Elaine Taffar; 18 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and many extended relatives and friends who loved him and will miss him.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison with Brother Jimmy Bohannon officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, masks are required for everyone over age 10.
