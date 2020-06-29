Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Leslie Cemetery arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Lynda Sue Scroggin, age 75, of Leslie, passed from this life on Thursday, June 25 (2020).
She was born in Pahokee, Florida, on May 20, 1945, to James Grant and Floy Prevatt Grant. She was the wife of Bobby Joe Scroggin, of the home.
Graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at Leslie Cemetery. Burial will follow the graveside service. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
