Mabel Luellen

Mabel Owetta (Williams) Luellen, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14 (2019) at Mount Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center in Harrison.
Visitation is at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Pastor Johnny Walters and Pastor Paul Braschler will officiate. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers are Harrison Woodfield, Marc Bradshaw, Clint Simmons, Doy Cecil, Edwin Turney and Johnny Williams.
Mabel was born Sept. 20, 1925, at Olvey, to Chester and Gertrude (Smith) Williams.
She graduated from Olvey High School in 1945 and married in 1946. While working as a homemaker, she spent summers working at Williams Tomato Canning Company, which was owned by her parents. Mabel also spent 25 years working at St. John’s Episcopal Day School.
After retirement, she enjoyed traveling to gospel music shows. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a lifelong member of First Assembly of God Church in Harrison and later attended Crossroads Community Church in Harrison with her family.
She will be deeply missed.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Kenneth Collins for his care and support through the years and to the staff at Mount Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonzo Luellen; her parents; two sisters, Lavern Turney and Imogene Moore; and one brother, JC Williams.
Survivors include one daughter, Patricia Murray; one son and his wife, Denny and Gayle Luellen; three granddaughters, Heather Simmons and husband, Clint, Kristin Bradshaw and husband, Marc, and Katie Woodfield and husband, Harrison; two great-granddaughters, Alex and McKenzie Simmons; one sister-in-law, Eloise Williams, all of Harrison; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison First Assembly of God Church Building Fund.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
