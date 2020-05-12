Mable Faye Jordan

Services will be at a later date; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mable Faye (Driver) Jordan, age 87, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, May 11 (2020) at NARMC, Harrison.
She was born July 17, 1932, in Harrison, the daughter of Howard and Opha (Brown) Driver. She had one sister, Lorene Greenhaw. She married Verne Jordan on Sept. 24, 1950, and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her four sons, Gary Ray Jordan and partner Johnny Gowen, of Austin, Texas, Joseph (Joe) Verne Jordan, of Diamond City, Wilson Timothy Jordan and partner Philip Collins, of Dallas, Texas, and Wade Eugene Jordan and wife, Jill, of Tomball, Texas.
Faye is also survived by six grandchildren, Jason Jordan and wife Jenny, of Spring, Texas,
Jane (Jordan) Harrison and husband, Bryan, from College Station, Texas, Kendall Jordan, of Fayetteville, Jimmy Jordan and wife Katy, from Springdale, and Jake and Danny Jordan, of Tomball, Texas, along with seven great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Mandy Howell, and Barbara Burlsworth, of Harrison.
Due to COVID-19, pending services will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
