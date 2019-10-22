Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grubb Springs Baptist Church, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Maggie Gail Hall-Galyean left this earth to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, Oct. 15 (2019). She was 34 years old.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Grubb Springs Baptist Church. Pastor Bob Meredith will officiate.
Maggie was born on March 16, 1985, in Flowood, Mississippi.
Maggie was a member at Grubb Springs Baptist Church. She was a member of the 2003 graduating class of Harrison High School.
Maggie will be missed deeply by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Hall, and stepfather, Jim Goff.
Survivors include her husband, Brendan Galyean; stepdaughter, Kylie; her beloved pets, Nelson and Leo; her husband’s parents, Reggie and Brenda Galyean; her mother, Janice Elaine Goff; one brother, Ryann; two brothers-in-law; a niece and nephew, Lauryn and Haydin Hall; maternal grandmother, Betty Jo Manley-Hall; cousins, Tamara (Jesse) Ruff and Sam Richardson, all of Harrison; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends who will miss her dearly.
Fly high, Mags, my angel. You are still loved and deeply missed. Until we meet again in God’s kingdom. Goodbye.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the service.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
