Maislee Grace Morris passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, Aug. 16 (2020) at the age of 2 months.
The daughter of Aubry and Tyra (Williams) Morris was born at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital in Fayetteville on June 18 (2020).
Maislee Grace was filled with love and had an enduring spirit of peace. She enjoyed lots of hugs and kisses from her mommy and daddy and grandparents. She was especially loved by her big sister. She brought much joy and happiness to her family and touched the lives of everyone she met.
She is survived by her parents, Aubry and Tyra Morris; her big sister, Unity Morris; grandparents, Becky Williams, Steve Williams, Christie and Talmon Hyatt and Terrill and Sandra Morris; great-grandparents, Curtis and Nina Williams, Jerry and Susie Montgomery and Linda and Terry Williams; uncles and aunts, Colton Morris, Amy and James Moses, Lacey Morris, Trevor Williams, Tinley Williams, Carlee Lott, Bart Montgomery and Sandra Trammell; and many cousins and other relatives who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Grace Worship Center in Alpena, with the Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Private burial will follow at Alpena Cemetery.
Visitation will be open Friday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Pallbearers are Colton Morris and Trevor Williams.
A benefit account has been opened at First Community Bank, 220 East Ridge Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
In compliance with the State of Arkansas COVID-19 mandates for face masks and large indoor gatherings, all persons over age 10 are required to furnish and wear a mask and occupancy is limited to 2/3 capacity of the facility.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
