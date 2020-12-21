Memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday Dec. 21, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville.
Maranda Hosea, age 39, of Mountain Home, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18 (2020) in Mountain Home.
Maranda was born Dec. 3, 1981, in Pittsburg, Texas. She is survived by her dad Michael Hosea of Hayesville, Kansas; her mother and stepdad Mary and Danny Viney of Bruno,
Memorials may be made to Spina Bifida Association of North Texas, (Summer Camp Scholarship Fund) 801 Avenue H. East, Suite 101, Arlington, TX 76011.
