No services are planned at this time; arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Margaret Fry, of Harrison, passed from this life on Sunday, Feb. 2 (2020) at Hillcrest Home. She was 101 years old.
The daughter of Gustav and Clara (Oeser) Gust was born on May 26, 1918 in Lamon, Iowa.
Margaret married Earl Fry in 1936. During her working years, she worked as a seamstress and a hairdresser. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters and one brother.
Survivors include one son, Lyle Fry, of Arizona; two grandchildren, Bradley Fry and Dena Laurienta; and her best friend and caregiver, Brenda Thomas.
A special thank you to the staff at Hillcrest Home for their kind and compassionate care.
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented