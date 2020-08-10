Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at McDaniel Cemetery near Snowball; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Marguarete Capitola Daniel, age 80, of Marsena, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 8 (2020) at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
She was born in Onaway, Michigan, on Dec. 5, 1939, to Theodor Scholz and Capitola Skuse Scholz. She was the wife of the late T.C. Daniel.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at McDaniel Cemetery near Snowball. Burial will follow where Marguarete will be laid to rest beside her husband T.C.
