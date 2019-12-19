Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at Hillcrest Home; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home
Marianne Pyeatte Hathcoat, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18 (2019) at Hillcrest Home.
She was born in Prairie Grove. She graduated from John Brown University and married James Hathcoat in 1955. They lived in Tulsa a few years before moving to the family farm near Harrison. They had 64 wonderful years together.
Marianne worked for the Security Bank for many years before she retired to the farm and helped Jim take care of their many animals.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; sisters-in-law, Peggy Hathcoat, Wanda Carner and Mary Ann Stephen (Lance); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
