Marie (Steenborg) Clemence

Marie was born on Jan 17, 1928, in Denver, Arkansas, to Dr. Gustav Andrew Steenborg and Eva Ann (Donaldson) Steenborg. Marie went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, July 3 (2020).
She made her profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ in October 1943, at the age of 15. On May 12, 1946, she married Alvin Dale Clemence. To this union were born three children: Sherry, Stanley and Sonja. Marie attended grade school in Denver, Arkansas, high school in Omaha and attended Ouachita Baptist College at Arkadelphia, with her husband who was studying to become a preacher. Dale preached in many small churches in Arkansas and Kansas with Marie accompanying him. She loved to crochet crosses sent to Russia, useful household items, and lace. Marie devoted a lot of time at her church. Her later years were spent helping elderly family members.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; sister, Pauline Smith; brother, George Steenborg; and husband of 63 years, Dale.
She is survived by daughters, Sherry (Jim) Arnold and Sonja Rowland; son, Stan (Carol) Clemence; grandchildren, Charlene (George) Reust, Randy (Teresa) Arnold, Rachel Rowland, Meridith (Alexander) Clavel Cardoza, Chris Clemence, and Jon (Jessica) Clemence; and great-grandchildren, Alex and Melissa Arnold, Nathanael Dye, Shelby Reust, Addie Clemence, Brodie and Ellie Clemence, Ruben Ponce, and Alexander and Franklin Clavel.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Calvary Baptist Church in Valley Center, Kansas. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Denver Cemetery, Denver, Arkansas.
Arrangements are with Baker Funeral Home in Valley Center, Kansas.
Condolences may be left at bakerfhvc.com .
