Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home.
Marijo Spilman, 76, of Flippin, passed away Monday, Dec. 9 (2019) surrounded by her family.
The daughter of the late Stuart and Martha Krohn, of Des Moines, Iowa, was born on Aug. 31, 1943.
She was the mother of Angela Clark, Ronda Gillam and Brian Gillam.
Marijo requested a small gathering of family and that they scatter her ashes. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home.
Commented