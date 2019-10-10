Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville, with interment at Berryville Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home.
Maralee Whiteley Grim died on Tuesday, Oct. 8 (2019) at the age of 99, in Fayetteville.
Maralee was born on June 29, 1920, to C. C. “Check” and Emma Snow Whiteley in Berryville. She graduated from Berryville High School at the age of 16. Though she chose not to attend college, she would continue her love of learning and reading throughout the rest of her life.
On Oct. 28, 1937, she married the love of her life, C. Scott Grim (after they snuck away from a Sunday School Halloween party to meet up with the preacher). They were married for over 60 years until his death in 1998. Though she would spend most of her life in Northwest Arkansas, Maralee moved with Scott and their growing family to California for a few years in the 1940s and to Missouri for a few years in the 1950s.
Not content with sitting still (except to read or to study her Bible), Maralee enjoyed cooking, yardwork, cleaning (yes, she enjoyed cleaning), and sewing. She even designed and made clothes for her daughters’ dolls. No matter the task at hand, she appreciated the feeling of accomplishing a project. She loved to take care of other people and help family as well as friends. Well into her 80s she was driving friends on their errands and taking them to appointments. A lifelong Baptist, Maralee sang in the church choir for many years and loved to sing hymns whether in the choir, congregation, or at home.
Maralee was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Janet Cates; her parents; her brothers, Jack, Bob and Bert; and numerous other relatives.
She is survived by her daughter, Carole Carter (Bruce); son, Charles Grim; and daughter Sherri Crauswell (Kevin); her grandchildren, Wendi Oliveira (Joe), Missy Carter, Scott Whiteley Carter, Ian Hardaway, Colin Hardaway, Camren Hardaway and Maren Hardaway; her great-grandchildren, Sydney Oliveira, Austin Oliveira, Hayden Hardaway, and Liam Aguilar; her nephew, C.W. Whiteley (Twila); nephew, Jerry Sisco (Pat); niece, Tiffany Turner (Brett); and various other relatives.
Visitation will be at 10: a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel, in Berryville. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. with Brother Keith Moore officiating. Interment at Berryville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Southern Heights Building Fund, 279 Highway 221 S., Berryville, AR 72616 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 362, Berryville, AR72616.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
Commented