Marilyn Louise Bickner, age 67, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, May 30 (2019) at her home.
The daughter of Treva (Annabelle) Hampton and the late Otto Farmer was born Dec. 31, 1951, in San Bernardino, California. Marilyn is survived by her boyfriend, Eddie Decker, and her daughter, Melissa Davis.
There will be a Celebration of Life and memorial picnic in remembrance of Marilyn at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Bradley Park in Jasper. Please bring a food dish to share and a memory too. This is a casual event so dress comfortable and please feel free to go swimming as well.
Arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, Harrison.
