Marjorie E. Clark, 99, a resident of Harrison, died Tuesday, Jan. 19 (2021) at Somerset Senior Living in Harrison.
She was born Sept. 11, 1921, in Wisconsin, and worked several years as a secretary before moving to Arkansas with her husband, Albert James Clark. She attended the First United Methodist Church at Harrison with her husband, and following his death, began attending the Bergman United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and playing cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Bunny Clark, of Harrison; two daughters, Elaine David, of Pennsylvania, and Linda Clark, of Bergman; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Nilissen, of Wisconsin.
Arrangements are private and burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery, next to her husband.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
