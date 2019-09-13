Graveside funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Rambo Cemetery, near Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Marjorie Ruth Reeves Freeman, 82, died Wednesday, Sept. 11 (2019).
The daughter of Herbert and Lavina Reeves was born March 10, 1937, at Marshall. She was the wife of the late Gibson L. Walsh and the late Delmar C. Freeman.
