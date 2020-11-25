Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m.at East Lawn Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Mark Cam Horton, age 60, of Buford, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 23 (2020) at his home in Branson West, Missouri.
He was born in Harrison, on Oct. 4, 1960, to Willis Dale Horton and Glenda Holsted Horton, of Marshall. He was the husband of Sandra Slay Horton, of Buford, Georgia.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. preceding the service and will be held at East Lawn Cemetery. Burial will follow the graveside service. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
