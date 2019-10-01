Mark Donald

A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Harrison, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mark Hightower Donald, of Harrison, passed from this life on Saturday, Sept. 21 (2019) at his home. He was 65 years old.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Harrison. Pastor Rocky Starnes, Pastor Mike Bishop, and Pastor Dave Smith will officiate. Honorary pallbearers are the Men’s Breakfast Group from St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
A second memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Goodman United Methodist Church in Goodman, Mississippi, followed by a burial in Jenkins Cemetery in Attala County, Mississippi.
The son of Adlia Stevenson Donald Jr. and Gene (Hightower) Donald was born on Feb. 15, 1954, in Durant, Mississippi.
Mark graduated from Mississippi State University with a bachelor’s degree in music education. He was an established musician and enjoyed traveling, the Drum and Bugle Corps, and loved his Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mark pastored churches in Mississippi and Arkansas for 22 years, most recently at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and the Diamond City United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Cindy Donald; one sister, Lyn Donald; one brother, Steve Donald; a fur baby, Mark nicknamed, “Monkey Butt”; best friends, Rusty and Sharon Cauthen; an honorary grandchild, Lettie Bessonette; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and his church families.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's UMC, P.O. Box 355 Harrison, AR 72602 or to the First United Methodist Church of Goodman, P.O. Box 246, Goodman, MS 39079.
Cremation and arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Commented