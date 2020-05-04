Graveside services will be held at the Brentwood Cemetery at a later date; arrangements are with Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.
Mark Wayne Corley, 71, of Winslow and Fayetteville, died at his home on Friday, May 1 (2020). He was born in Gravette to Dr. Glenn P. Corley and Nina Pate Corley.
Mark was a graduate of The University of Arkansas Law School and was a retired attorney. He practiced law with Ralph Williams Firm in Bentonville and later had his own practice in Rogers. For the past many years, Mark was a farmer and a vendor at Fayetteville Farmers' Market, selling native trees, plants and pawpaws.
He was formerly a reporter for the Arkansas Gazette, a VISTA Volunteer, and a renowned stone mason who worked on many houses designed by architect Faye Jones. Mark was a founding member of the Weedy Rough Community and was a skilled carpenter and potter.
Mark had previously served as the chairman of The Board of Directors of Ozark Legal Services, and as a member of The Board of Directors of both the Washington County Equal Opportunity Agency and The Rural Mountain Producers Exchange. He served on The Bentonville Airport Commission, Fayetteville Historic District Commission, and Democrat Central Committees of both Washington and Benton Counties.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steve Corley; and his nephew, Matthew Corley Malm.
Survivors include his sister, Ellen Corley and brother-in-law David Malm, of Jasper; a nephew, Daniel Corley Malm and wife Lauren, of Little Rock; a niece, Kathleen Corley Malm Marleneanu and husband Tony, of Maumelle; and three grand-nephews, Benjamin and Beckett Malm and Milan Marleneanu.
Graveside services will be held at the Brentwood Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Democratic National Committee or to the Buffalo River Watershed Alliance, P.O. Box 101, Jasper, AR 72641.
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com .
Commented