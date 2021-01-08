A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Crawford Cemetery near Everton, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Marla Carol Van Wieren went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 30 in the year of our Lord 2020. She was 64 and was born in Redlands, California, on Sept. 25, 1956.
She spent half of her life in Arkansas living first in Everton and attending the School of New Hope in Yellville. She was a member of Grace Christian Center for many years. After the death of her father, she moved to Harrison with her mother and settled into the city life and Faith Assembly of God Church She loved to talk about Jesus and going to heaven.
She enjoyed walks with her standard poodle Fritz downtown. She retired to Holland, Michigan, with her mother.
Last Wednesday morning she was suddenly called home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Caroline Van Wieren; a brother, Danny Lee Van Wieren; and a nephew, Daniel Isaiah Dwyer.
She is survived by a brother and his wife, Lloyd and Deborah Van Wieren, of Holland, Michigan; three sisters, Beth Van Wieren, of Harrison, Patricia Boss, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Crystal and brother-in-law Paul Dwyer, of Puyallup, Washington; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins by the dozens, friends and relatives who loved her and adored her. They look to the future of spending eternity with her.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Crawford Cemetery near Everton, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
