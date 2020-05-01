Memorial service will be planned for a later date; her final resting place will be Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
Doris Marlene (Troutt) Karres departed her earthly life on Tuesday, April 21 (2020) at her home in the Arbor Lakes community, Hernando, Florida.
She was born Sept. 11, 1937, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Clyde Walter and Essie Leona (Asbury) Troutt. She grew up on the family farm on Bear Creek on Cottonwood Road. She attended Hopewell and Bergman schools. She left home at age 16 to enroll in School of the Ozarks where she graduated in 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Hershel Duncan; her son, Tommy Duncan (2004); and daughter, Karen Duncan Parker in February 2020.
She attended Gulf Coast Bible College in Houston, Texas, and while there, married Hershel Duncan, with whom she had four children prior to Hershel’s death in 1971. Before his death, Hershel pastored churches in Lilbourn, Missouri, and Sikeston, Missouri. Following his death, she met and married George Karres, residing in Lakewood, Colorado, for many years. In 1992 she returned to Harrison and resided on the family farm for several years before moving to Hernando, Florida, where she has lived for the past 20-plus years.
During her working career she owned a flower shop, worked for Missouri Department of Human Services in the child protection division and was a travel agent in Denver, Colorado, and Harrison where she worked for Mackie World Travel.
In addition to her talents for interior decorating and tending to her flowers, she never met a stranger. Travel was something she loved to do and she was able to visit countless destinations. Her biggest joy was visiting or hosting her children and grandkids.
She is survived by husband, George Karres; her daughter, Sharon Duncan Davis and husband Les, of Greenville, South Carolina, and her son, Terry Duncan and wife Cheryl, of Parker, Colorado; son-in-law, Don Parker, of Aurora, Colorado; stepdaughter, Kristi Karres Pickett and husband Dave, of Lakewood, Colorado, and stepson, Greg Karres of Arvada, Colorado; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wes Troutt and wife Esther, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Larry Troutt and wife Barbara, Danny Troutt and wife Twana and Mac Troutt and wife Rene, all of Harrison; sisters, Carol Gonzales and husband Luz, of Duncanville, Texas, Helen Wright and husband Terry, of Independence, Missouri, and Sharon Dearing and husband Moe Fatemi, of Redondo Beach, California; two aunts, Pauline (Troutt) Campbell, of Republic, Missouri, and Maxine (Troutt) Campbell, of St. James, Missouri; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Cremation by National Cremations.
Her final resting place will be Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
Marlene spent 17 of her last years as a volunteering with hospice care. Any memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
