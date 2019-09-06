Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at New Hope Baptist Church, with interment at New Hope Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Marsha Louise Colley, age 63, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5 (2019) in Springfield, Missouri.
She was born March 13, 1956, in Harrison, the daughter of Jackie and Thelma (Rankin) Sanders.
Along with her parents, Marsha was preceded in death by her son, Gabriel Colley.
Marsha was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Omaha. She was an inventory clerk in the oil field industry.
Marsha is survived by her loving husband, Donald Wayne Colley, of the home; her sons and daughters-in-law, Shane and Lisa Colley and Brandon and Leighann Colley; her daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Danny Fyffe and Amber and Jack Brady; her sister and brother-in-law, Flo and John Huston; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many dear friends and other family.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at New Hope Baptist Church, with funeral service at 2 p.m. with Brother Gary Sloan officiating.
Pallbearers are Richie Sanders, Randy Huston, Hunter Fyffe, Payton Fyffe, Gabriel Colley and Gavin Colley.
Interment is in New Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to pancan.org.
