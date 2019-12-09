Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Missouri.
On Thursday, Dec. 5 (2019) Martha Klein, adored mother, grandmother and sister, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven at the age of 92 while at her home near Brookline, Missouri.
Martha was beautiful, hardworking, full of life, and always quick-witted. Martha’s homemaking skills and creative talents were exceptional. Her vivaciousness kept her tending flowers and mowing five acres of lawn until she was in her mid-eighties.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, William Gregg and Elsie Gregg Stacey; five siblings, Freddie Gregg and Gary Stacey, who were killed in the service of our country during World War II and Vietnam, respectively, Bob Gregg, Janise Tate and Martina Acton; plus husbands, Lloyd Gilbert and Howard Klein.
Martha is survived by her children, Mary-Lou Gilbert, Lloydine Claybrook and husband Junior, and John Gilbert and wife Pattie; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; six siblings, Mary Jane Shepard, Bill Gregg, Lee Roy Stacey, Karen Badley, Nyoka Crowe and Joe Stacey; plus several nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory in Branson, Missouri. Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory.
Martha Gregg Gilbert Klein was a woman worth remembering!
