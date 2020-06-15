Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Omaha Methodist Cemetery, under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Martha Marie Potts, 84, of Omaha, passed away Tuesday, June 9 (2020) at Harrison.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Omaha Methodist Cemetery, under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
The daughter of Henry and Melissa (Reams) Bowling was born Feb. 26, 1936, at Hamilton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett. L. Potts, and her son, Theodore L. Potts. She is survived by her daughter, Katrina M. Potts.
