Marvin E. Allen, 66, of Everton, died Friday, July 19 (2019) at his home.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Patton Cemetery in Pyatt. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Cross Trail Outfitters – Buffalo River Chapter, c/o of Duane Hada, P.O. Box 27, Yellville, AR 72687, or to Patton Cemetery Association, c/o Billy James Rose, 1002 Shorecrest Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
The son of the late Carl and Maxine (Johnson) Allen was born Feb. 8, 1953, at Harrison.
