Mary Ann (Winchell) Clark passed away on Friday, Dec. 20 (2019) after a long battle with
multiple sclerosis. She was born In O’Neill, Nebraska, on July 1,1936, to Gilbert and Ann (Jansen) Winchell.
She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in O’Neill, Nebraska. On Aug. 11, 1955, she married Thomas Keith Clark. She and Thomas began life as a married couple in O’Neill, Nebraska, where all three of their children were born. As Thomas’s career with Northwestern Bell advanced they moved to Chadron, Sidney, Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska. As well as being a homemaker, Mary worked outside the home in public service offices. She worked for the telephone company, city offices and county offices, as well as being a seamstress, specializing in draperies. Mary was an active member of Mary Mother of God Catholic Church until her failing health prevented her activities.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Keith Clark; two sons, Edward (Laurie) Clark, of Kyle, Texas, and William (Brenda) Clark, of Harrison; her daughter, Jennifer (Patrick) Cahill, of Mission Viejo, California; her grandchildren, Thomas (Victoria) Clark, of Dallas, Texas, Emily Clark, of Austin, Texas, Elizabeth (Jason) Rankin, of Fayetteville, Catherine (Clark) Rathe, of Fayetteville, Patrick Clark, of Harrison, Jonathan (Marie) Clark, of Sherwood, Letitia Mary Ann (Ryan) Bowles, of Dallas, Texas, Bridget Cahill, of Mission Viejo, California, and Michael Cahill, of St. Louis, Missouri; her great-grandchildren, Reece and Ryan Rankin and Samuel, Daisie, Aryanna, Emma, Mia, and Asher Rathe. She is also survived by her sister, Leona (Richard) Peugh, of Boise, Idaho; her brother, James (Oralene) Winchell of Aurora, Colorado; and many beloved cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Helen Pavel; grandson, John Clark Cahill; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home in Harrison.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Harrison.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
