Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lee’s Mountain Cemetery in Summit; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Mary Ann Patton, age 93, of Yellville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7 (2020) in Springfield, Missouri.
The daughter of the late John David and Sinia Jane (Hurt) Richardson was born Jan. 10, 1926, in Summit. She was the wife of the late James Patton.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Lee’s Mountain Cemetery in Summit. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Lee’s Mountain Cemetery, P.O. Box 462, Summit, AR 72677.
Commented