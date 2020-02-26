Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Lead Hill First Baptist Church, with interment at Keesee Cemetery; Visitation: 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the church, with arrangements by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Mary Anne Hoyle Pearce, age 71, of Lead Hill, left this world on Tuesday, Feb. 25 (2020). Mary was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 30, 1948. She lived a full life with her family.
Her adoptive, loving parents, Warren and Lois Hoyle; Uncle Gabe Vickery; her biological family, Jan Elmore, and Rick Parker, preceded her in death.
Mary leaves behind her loving husband of 52 years, Johnnie “Lester” Pearce Sr. She is also survived by her son, Johnnie Lester Pearce Jr. and his wife Kelly, of Rogers, and their children, Johnnie “Trae” Lester Pearce III and Chloe Lance; her daughter, Kristie Lynn Pearce Floyd and husband Jesse, of Bentonville, and their children, Dyllan and Brooklyn; and her biological siblings, Barbara Danforth, Paula Pawlowski, Charlene Elmore and Rick Elmore.
Mary was of the Baptist faith. She had many hobbies. You might have found her reading, doing crafts, shooting her gun, or doing things with or for her family. She was a mother who would fight for her children and support them with a fierceness that was admirable. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren with a passion and was always making sure they had their favorite treats whether it was Stollen bread, Chex Mix, or homemade rolls. She loved music and beautifully played the organ, piano and accordion. She had softness towards animals and would take in any that needed a home.
Mary received an associate’s degree in science from North Arkansas Community College in 1990; she also was a certified First Aid instructor as well as a licensed cosmetologist. She worked for Levi’s Strauss for 17 years until its closing and then finished her career at American Freightways, which turned into FedEx, for 11 years.
Proverbs 27:1
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Lead Hill First Baptist Church, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Brother Ricky Williams officiating.2
Interment is in Keesee Cemetery.
Pallbearers are family and friends. Honorary pallbearer is Joan Stonier.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
