Mary Elizabeth Ramsey Boorman, age 87, of Harrison, passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 20 (2020).
The daughter of the late Elmer “Cotton” Bollinger and Mildred (Ridge) Bollinger was born at Manila, Arkansas, on March 23, 1933. She was the wife of William Boorman, and was preceded in death by her first husband, Del Ramsey.
Graveside memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Denning Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Hills.
