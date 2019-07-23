Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church, with interment at Shaddox Cemetery, near Jasper; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the church, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mary Carolyn Thompson passed from this life on Friday July 19 (2019) in Springfield, Missouri. She was 80 years old.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday July 25, at Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church, with Pastor Mark Enloe officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be in Shaddox Cemetery near Jasper.
Mary was born Nov. 30. 1938, in Harrison, to James and Earsley Sweeney, who preceded her in death.
She was a member of the Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church, She loved her job working at Walmart and loved her family and playing with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, James Paul Sweeney; and sister, Grace Kay Smith.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary Ann and husband Joe Jackman, of Harrison, and Melissa Kay and husband Steve McDowell, of Odessa, Missouri; grandchildren, Bobby, Amanda, Jonathan, Stephanie and Harley; and 12 great-grandchildren.
