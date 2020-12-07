Mary Catherine Lutz

Arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Mary Catherine (Thorton) Lutz, 96, of Harrison, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5 (2020) at Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Holden Lutz, and her son, Joseph Lutz.
She leaves behind her two sons, James Lutz, and Phillip Lutz and his wife Patti; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mary enjoyed being with her family above everything else. She showed her love by giving care and serving her family. We will miss her simple acts of love and charity.
Due to COVID all funeral arrangements will be held privately.
Please see Coffman Funeral Home's website for an extended obituary and to leave messages for the family.
