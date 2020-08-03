Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Brashears Funeral Home in Huntsville, with interment at Huntsville Cemetery.
Mary Ellen DuVall, 80, of Huntsville, died Tuesday, July 28 (2020) at Huntsville.
She was born Friday, July 12, 1940, at Marble, to Beatrice Velma Bolinger Hargis, of Huntsville, and the late Willis Perry Hargis. She was the wife of the late Harold Henry DuVall.
Viewing was held 5:30-7 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Brashears Funeral Home in Huntsville.
