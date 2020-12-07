Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison, with private burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: Open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Mary Ellen Lewis (Kee) passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 4 (2020) at NARMC at the age of 57. She went to her heavenly home to spend eternity with Jesus.
Mary was born at Harrison on Oct. 22, 1963.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Norma Kee, and grandparents, Jess and Dorothy Tramell and Bill and Elvira Kee.
Mary loved her family and friends. She always had a smile on her face and when she walked into a room, the room lit up. She loved praising God and living for Him. She knew exactly how to make you feel loved.
Mary had a heart of gold and she will be missed.
She has her beautiful white wings and is flying high watching over us.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen Martin and wife Kassie, of Van Buren, and Brandon Martin, of the home; her three siblings and their spouses, Peggy and Scott Sisco, of Harrison, Jess and Nancy Kee, of Harrison, and Nona and Lance Baker, of Valley Springs; and her grandchildren, Jackson Martin and Bailey Grace Collins.
She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews who loved their Mimi and many friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison with Brother Leo Dye officiating. Private burial will follow at Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Visitation will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are Michael Sisco, Eric Sisco, Jacob Langford, Brian Thomas and Shawn Dillion.
In compliance with state COVID-19 mandates, everyone over age 10 is required to furnish and wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
